FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., March 29, 2019. Allies of former President Donald Trump have filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics accusing the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, of violating campaign finance and ethics rules by running a shadow campaign for president. The complaint was filed Wednesday by MAGA, Inc. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)