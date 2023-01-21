FILE - Law enforcement personnel use an interactive electronic map for the ShotSpotter Dispatch program running within the Fusion Watch department at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. In more than 140 cities across the United States in 2023, ShotSpotter’s artificial intelligence algorithm and its intricate network of microphones evaluate hundreds of thousands of sounds a year to determine if they are gunfire, generating data now being used in criminal cases nationwide. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)