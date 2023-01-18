FILE - Pallbearers carry a casket to the graveside service for the Haight and Earl families in La Verkin, Utah, on Jan. 13, 2023, in La Verkin, Utah. A Utah man who killed seven family members before committing suicide earlier this month had been investigated for child abuse years prior. Police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on Michael Haight's violent tendencies and the warning signs that authorities were aware of years before the tragic murder-suicide. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)