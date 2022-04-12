FILE - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, joined by a bipartisan group of state attorneys general, speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Sept. 9, 2019. The South Dakota House is set to decide Tuesday, April 12, 2022, whether Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct before and after he struck and killed a pedestrian on the shoulder of a highway. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)