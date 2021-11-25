Residents of Aguililla and other nearby communities who are fed up with the army’s strategy of simply separating the Jalisco and the Michoacan-based Viagras gangs, march against roadblocks in Loma Blanca, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The army policy effectively allows the Viagras, best known for kidnapping and extorting money, to set up roadblocks and checkpoints that have choked off all commerce with Aguililla. Limes and cattle heading out, or supplies heading in, must pay a war tax to the Viagras. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)