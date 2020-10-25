This surveillance image provided by the Boston Police Department shows a man approaching a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library, early Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in downtown Boston. Massachusetts election officials say a fire was set at the ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a “deliberate attack." Boston Police say that an arson investigation is underway and the person shown in this surveillance image is a person of interest. (Courtesy of Boston Police Department via AP)