FILE - In this April 22, 2020, photo, a car drives on a highway parallel to a border fence in El Paso, Texas. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was prepared to release three men convicted of sex offenses against children, Texas prison officials said, in an apparent misapplication by authorities of enforcement directives from President Joe Biden's administration. The three were not released after discussions between the state prison system and immigration authorities. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)