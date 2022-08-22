Brent Kiger, Olathe Public Schools' director of safety service, displays a panic-alert button while students at Olathe South High School rush between classes Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Olathe, Kan. The district introduced the buttons, which allow staff to trigger a lockdown that will be announced with flashing strobe lights, a takeover of staff computers and a prerecorded intercom announcement, at the start of this school year as part of $2.1 million plan to make district schools more secure. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)