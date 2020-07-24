FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a correctional officer closes the main gate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. There has been a major drop in the number of people behind bars in the U.S. due to the coronavirus, Between March and June, more than 100,000 people were released from state and federal prisons, a decrease of 8%, according to a nationwide analysis by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)