FILE- In this April 16, 2012 file photo, then GSA Inspector General Brian Miller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s choice to oversee a significant chunk of the $2 trillion economic rescue law is pledging to conduct audits and investigations “with fairness and impartiality.″ Brian Miller, currently a lawyer in the White House counsel’s office, goes before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday for his nomination as special inspector general for pandemic recovery. The post would place him in charge of overseeing a roughly $500 billion Treasury fund created as part of economic rescue law approved in late March. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)