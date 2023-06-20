PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores, a Crystal Coast retreat, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the property’s reopening on June 7.
The event marked the official unveiling of the inn’s transformation and showcased the culmination of months of effort by the ownership, management team and local community.
Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman, Carteret County Chamber of Commerce President Tom Kies and members of the community, who were all instrumental in supporting the project, attended.
The event commenced with greetings and speeches from Wanda Bennett, chair of the Carteret County chamber, PKS Commissioner Bill Knecht, Mayor Brodman, and the inn's owners and management team, all expressing gratitude for the support received throughout the renovation process.
The symbolic ribbon-cutting moment officially declared the opening of the inn to guests, setting the stage for a new chapter in its history.
"We are thrilled to celebrate this important occasion with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores. This event symbolizes the culmination of our vision to create a haven of coastal elegance and unparalleled hospitality,” said Kristie Goodwin, general manager, in a news release.
“We are grateful for the support of the community, our dedicated team and our guests who have joined us on this journey. We invite everyone to experience the renewed transformation of the inn and create lifelong memories.”
Guests and attendees toured the revamped inn to see the enhancements made firsthand, the news release states. “The newly redesigned guest rooms and suites display the perfect combination of modern elegance and coastal charm, offering exceptional comfort and relaxation.”
The inn has also revitalized common areas, including the expanded lobby, dining areas and event spaces.
Another upgrade to the inn is Shortway Brewery, which has taken over the tiki bar taps and will be serving its IPAs. The Bob Laverty Band played throughout the ceremony and will play at the inn throughout the summer weekends.
The news release called the success of the ribbon-cutting event and the positive response from community members “a testament to the Inn at Pine Knoll Shores’ commitment to delivering outstanding hospitality experiences for guests.”
The renovation represents phase one of Blue Water Development’s plan for The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores, with phase two set to begin in fall 2023 following the first $2 million renovation.
The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores has 102 rooms. The hotel features the Clamdigger Restaurant and the Turtle Cove tiki bar. The property offers oceanfront views from every room and is within six miles of popular tourist attractions. It is owned and operated by Blue Water Development and welcomes guests year-round.
The seven-story property was built in 1973 and sold to Bluewater in December 2022 for $18 million.
It is at 511 Salter Path Road (Highway 58) on Bogue Banks. Many people in the area still remember it as the Ramada Inn, developed decades ago by the Mansfield family.
Founded in 2002, Blue Water Development specializes in investing, developing and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, Blue Water says in the release it is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences and enhancing the communities it serves.
