Medical staff, including Dr. Philippe Montravers, second left in background, attend a morning meeting, at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions. At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms.(AP Photo/Francois Mori)