BEAUFORT — As court battles continue, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill June 30 that repeals what was dubbed, “Blackbeard’s Law,” which placed videos and images taken of North Carolina shipwrecks as public domain.
The state legislature unanimously passed the measure, which was included as part of a lengthy House Bill 168 that included multiple items related to the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, prior to the governor’s signing.
Videographer Rick Allen of Nautilus Productions in Fayetteville, who continues to pursue litigation against the state over what he claims was copyright infringement over the use of his images related to the discovery and exploration of the shipwreck the Queen Anne’s Revenge in Beaufort Inlet, said the action legitimizes his claims.
However, the state insists it has sovereign immunity related to images of the shipwreck, which was the flagship of the infamous pirate Blackbeard.
In a press release issued July 24, Allen said, “The repeal came after eight years of litigation and is apparently triggered by the State’s realization that it had no legitimate defense to at least one of the federal court claims: that Blackbeard’s Law was a constitutionally prohibited ‘Bill of Attainder’ — a bill that targets and harms an individual, without any due process at all.”
Allen said he plans to continue litigation.
“Though the repeal of the law is an important step, and a potentially significant win for copyright holders, it doesn’t bring an end to the litigation that sparked it,” he said. “The decade-long case has largely hinged on other constitutional issues, most prominently the idea of sovereign immunity.”
Allen further stated that NC, in their court documents, is now claiming that the current public records law gives them the right to use his footage and “they never needed Blackbeard’s Law in the first place. Currently, the case, pleadings and motions are before Judge (Terrance) Boyle in Eastern District Federal court (in North Carolina).”
When contacted by the News-Times, Michelle Walker, public information officer for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which has been in charge of the exploration and retrieval and conservation of artifacts from the shipwreck, said Aug. 2, “We do not comment on ongoing litigation.”
The latest move ends an eight-year run with the law in effect, which was punctuated by litigation between Allen and his company against the state.
Allen started his claims of copyright infringement in 2013 when he and his company alleged that the state was illegally using video and photos taken by them from the shipwreck, which was discovered by Intersal Inc., a private company in Boca Raton, Fla., in November 1996 in Beaufort Inlet.
Intersal, which was operating under a permit from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, reached an agreement with the state for use of photos and videos of the wreckage. Intersal brought in Nautilus and Allen to assist with production of the actual content.
Intersal is also pursuing litigation against the state and N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The company filed a breach of contract lawsuit in North Carolina’s Business Court. That trial date is set for Feb. 19, 2024.
Since the discovery of the shipwreck of pirate Edward Teach, known as Blackbeard, hundreds of thousands of artifacts have been retrieved and restored at a conservation lab in Greenville. Many can be seen at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Much of the work was documented by Allen and Intersal.
Initially, the state paid $15,000 to Allen for the infringement claim, which included the use of the content on various state-owned websites.
But Allen claims the infringement continued after the settlement and, in 2015, the state passed “Blackbeard’s Law,” which made all photographs or videos taken of shipwrecks in North Carolina waters custody of the state, essentially placing them in the public domain.
Allen said this prompted his lawsuit alleging copyright infringement. Under the principle of sovereign immunity, the state claimed it could not be sued in a federal courtroom without its consent.
“Since copyright cases can only be heard in federal courts, there’s simply no way for them to be held liable,” Allen said.
He continued that the case was a challenge of the Copyright Remedy Clarification Act (CRCA), a 1990 act that attempted to strip sovereign immunity on matters related to copyright infringement. Allen and his company argued the law meant the state could be held liable, while the state said the law was too broad and unconstitutional.
The lower court agreed with the plaintiffs, but that decision was overturned by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, prompting Allen to appeal to the US Supreme Court. In March 2020, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the CRCA was unconstitutional.
Allen then filed an amended lawsuit Feb. 8, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina against the State of North Carolina and the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. In that complaint, Allen alleged North Carolina pirated his footage of Blackbeard’s flagship and then passed “Blackbeard’s Law” to justify that misuse.
Allen’s lawsuit alleges the inequity in federal copyright law and the passage of North Carolina’s Blackbeard’s Law illegally converted Nautilus’ footage of the shipwreck into the public domain.
The lawsuit further alleges that North Carolina violated Allen’s 5th and 14th Amendment constitutional rights through the passage of Blackbeard’s Law and that the law represented a Bill of Attainder, or targeted punishment of an individual by the legislature, which is specifically prohibited in the U.S. Constitution. Allen is also seeking an injunction to enjoin North Carolina from engaging in further copyright infringements or takings.
