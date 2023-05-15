FILE - The Empire State Building glows blue during dusk, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in New York. Around Manhattan and elsewhere in the city, hotels that served tourists just a few years ago have become de facto emergency shelters. The latest is the historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which shuttered three years ago, is reopening later this week as a welcome center and shelter for asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)