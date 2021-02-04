FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019 file photo, Jerome Jones explores inside the Fort Monroe Visitor And Education Center during the First African Landing Commemorative Ceremony at Fort Monroe, Va. Officials observed the arrival of enslaved Africans 400 years earlier to what is now Virginia. Proposals in Arkansas, Iowa and Mississippi would prohibit schools from using a New York Times project that focused on slavery's legacy. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)