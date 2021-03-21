In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, engineers walk in front of an oil separator at a Saudi Aramco processing facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday, March 21, 2021, that its 2020 profits fell sharply in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)