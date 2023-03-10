A judge at the Fairfax County, Va., Courthouse, seen here on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, has ruled that frozen embryos can legally be considered property or "chattel," basing his opinion in part on how state law treated slaves before the Civil War. The ruling by Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Richard Gardiner is being criticized by some lawyers for wrongly and unnecessarily delving into precedents from a time in Virginia history when it was legally permissible to own human beings. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)