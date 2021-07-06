Police hold a news conference with confiscated evidence seen at front, the police headquarters in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Hong Kong police on Tuesday said they arrested nine people on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity, after uncovering an attempt to make explosives and plant bombs across the city. Of the nine arrested, six are secondary school students, police said. The group were attempting to make the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) in a homemade laboratory in a hostel. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)