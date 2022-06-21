FILE - In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, taillights trace the path of a motor vehicle at the Naughton Power Plant, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo. While the power plant will be closed in 2025, Bill Gates' company TerraPower announced it had chosen Kemmerer for a nontraditional, sodium-cooled nuclear reactor that will bring on workers from a local coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon. The U.S. nuclear industry has provided a steady 20% of the nation's power for years, but now plant operators are hoping to nearly double their output over the next three decades, according to the industry's trade association. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring, File)