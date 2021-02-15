FILE -In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, an ice fisherman shows smelt caught at Jim Worthing's Smelt Camps on the Kennebec River in Randolph, Maine. A lack of ice in cold weather states this year has made it difficult for scientists to study the rainbow smelt population. The ecologically important fish was listed as a species of special concern more than 15 years ago due to declines in its population. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)