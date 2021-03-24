Maura Sullivan looks at a photograph of her children, Tyler, Gillian and Neil, at her home, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Lexington, Mass. The memory of the coronavirus pandemic’s awful toll in nursing homes is still raw. Now, the COVID-19 relief bill is offering states a generous funding boost for home- and community-based care as an alternative to institutionalizing disabled people. “What we really want is that when our loved ones need support, we are going to be able reach out and get that support without another battle,” said Sullivan, who has two sons with autism. “We don’t want to have our kids cut out just because the potholes need to be fixed in the states.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)