AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin has terminated its widely criticized partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety in which state troopers helped local police patrol city streets.
Gov. Greg Abbott first sent DPS troopers to Austin in late March, at the request of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. The move was supposed to support the city's police department, which has been struggling with staffing vacancies and long response times to 911 calls.
But in the weeks after, data showed state troopers were disproportionately arresting Black and Latino residents.
"From the start of this partnership with DPS, I said I wanted Austinites to feel safe and be safe. Recent events demonstrate we need to suspend the partnership with DPS. The safety of our community is a primary function of City government, and we must keep trying to get it right," Watson said in a Wednesday statement. "This partnership was an innovative approach to address acute staffing shortages that were years in the making. However, any approach must be in sync with Austin values."
The suspension of the partnership comes after a state trooper aimed a gun at a 10-year-old during a traffic stop Sunday. A DPS trooper pulled over Carlos Meza near his South Austin home because the vehicle was missing paper plates. When Meza's son left the vehicle to use the restroom, the trooper pointed a gun at the boy. It also comes after a trooper shot a man in the arm following a car chase.
DPS countered Wednesday night though, saying it will continue patrol operations in Austin.
