FILE - Dane County Judge and Wisconsin state Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell participates in a candidate forum at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis. Jan. 9, 2023. A conservative tilt on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has given Republicans victories on voting restrictions, gerrymandered legislative districts and other high-stakes cases in recent years. Voters now have a chance to tip that balance toward the left, with implications for abortion rights and perhaps the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in one of the nation's most closely divided political battlegrounds. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)