Samantha Ruiz-Bueno, left, passes out candy to Boaz Pettis, 6, of Millcreek Township, Pa., and his sister Callista Pettis, 8, during the Drive-thru Trunk or Treat event for kids at the Fairview United Methodist Church, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Fairview, Pa. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)