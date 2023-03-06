Patrick Chapman, 27, prepares for customers Thursday, March 2, 2023, at The Golden Scoop, an Overland Park, Kan., ice cream and coffee shop that employs workers with developmental disabilities, paying them more than minimum wage. But some disabled workers employed at so-called sheltered workshops are earning far less than minimum wage, an issue that has captured the attention of lawmakers in the state. Disability rights advocates say the practice is discriminatory and more than a dozen states have banned such wages. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth)