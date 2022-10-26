FILE - Mark Kampf, the winner of the Republican Party primary in the Nye County clerk's race, speaks at an event on July 16, 2022, in Pahrump, Nev. A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulation process is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the hand-count is set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. In a letter to Kampf on Saturday, the Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections referenced a Friday ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court that blocked parts of the rural county’s hand-count process. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)