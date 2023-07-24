In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis docks at a South Korean naval base on Jeju Island, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. The nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea's military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)