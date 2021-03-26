This undated family handout photo shows NFT investor Anand Venkateswaran, known by his online pseudonym Twobadour, in Chennai, India. Venkateswaran’s partner Vignesh Sundaresan, known as Metakovan, was the mystery buyer of a digital NFT collage by the artist Beeple auctioned by Christie's for nearly $70 million on March 11, 2021. (Family handout via AP)