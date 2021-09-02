Flood waters still surround homes as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. Life in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish is a mix of lots of frustration and a little adventure since Hurricane Ida, with cowboys wrangling loose cattle on a highway, residents navigating gator-infested floodwaters to get home and thousands waiting in long lines for gas and food.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)