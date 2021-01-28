Jeff Fitter, owner of Super Smokers BBQ, poses for a photo inside his restaurant Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Eureka, Mo. Fitter says his profits were down by about half last year, largely because of the closures and capacity limits imposed by St. Louis County. He is supporting a bill that would limit local emergency health orders to 14 days unless authorized for longer by the Legislature. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)