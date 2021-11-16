A woman leaves a Shiite shrine in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood while two men stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. A strange, new relationship is developing in Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban three months ago. The Taliban, Sunni hard-liners who for decades targeted the Hazaras as heretics, are now their only protection against a more brutal enemy: the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)