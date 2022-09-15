Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances uses his smartphone to film the grave a Ukrainian soldier in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainiansoldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city ofIzium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)