Aaron Dean listens as Ashley Carr, Atatiana Jefferson's sister, gives her victim impact statement on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Tarrant County's 396th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)