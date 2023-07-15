FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine the nomination of Army Lt. Gen. Randy George to be reappointment to the grade of general and to be Chief of Staff of the Army, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tuberville is waging an unprecedented campaign to try and change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions, leaving key positions unfilled and raising concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)