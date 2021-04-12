Mayah Varnado, right, is embraced by Olivia Williams as Varnado was overcome with emotion at 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)