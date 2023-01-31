FILE - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec. 13, 2022 in Washington. The presidential campaign landscape in Iowa is markedly different this year compared to four years ago. So far, only Hutchinson has visited in 2023, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is making plans to stop by in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)