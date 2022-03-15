Veronica Alvarez, foreground, the mother of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, reads a statement to the media on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after watching video of her son's fatal shooting. Her attorney Todd Pugh stands behind her. No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)