MIAMI – Two people had to be rushed to hospital after a helicopter crashed near Miami Beach swimmers on Saturday afternoon.
The helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 1:20 p.m., between 10TH and 14TH Streets, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Video released by the Miami Beach Police Department showed the aircraft losing altitude and splashing down near the shore.
Authorities said there were three people on board. Two of the occupants were transported to Jackson and were in stable condition, Miami Beach Police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be taking over the investigation.
Police had closed off the area while the investigation was being conducted.
No other injuries had been reported.
