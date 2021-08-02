Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings, left center in black, enters her ethics committee hearing Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to applause and shouts of encouragement from supporters in the audience in Boise, Idaho. An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts, and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions, said in an ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)