FILE - In this April 5, 2020, file photo, Lodi Police Capt. Sierra Brucia, left, meets with Pastor Jon Duncan of the Cross Culture Christian Center on Palm Sunday in Lodi, Calif. The church sued Gov. Gavin Newsom arguing his stay-at-home order violated their constitutional rights. In San Joaquin County, part of California's vast Central Valley that produces most of the country's fruits and vegetables, the coronavirus is the leading cause of death this year and things will only worsen as infections skyrocket and hospitals fill beyond capacity. Like most of California, the city of Lodi is under a broad shutdown order as Christmas approaches, and its residents and businesses are grappling with how to stay safe while keeping their economy operating. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP)