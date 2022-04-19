FILE - Palestinians shoot fireworks at Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Days of violence in Jerusalem and an exchange of fire in Gaza overnight have raised the possibility that Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers will once again go to war, as they did less than a year ago under similar circumstances. This time around, both Israel and Hamas have powerful incentives to preserve calm — but do not want to be seen as retreating from a Jerusalem holy site at the heart of the century-old Mideast conflict. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)