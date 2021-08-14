FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo is Prozna Street, in the heart of what was Warsaw's Jewish quarter before World War II, in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's parliament passed a law on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that would prevent former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, from regaining property expropriated by the country's communist regime. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)