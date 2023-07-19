LOUISVILLE — A former Kentucky State Police trooper will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to lying under oath about hitting a man with a flashlight during an arrest in 2020.
Thomas Czartorski was charged with perjury and sentenced last month to three years diversion, which means he will not serve any time in prison as long as he stays out of trouble.
The incident happened in April of 2020 when troopers showed up at Alex Hornback's home in Shepardsville to arrest him on a bench warrant.
Czartorski was charged in July of 2021 after a video surfaced contradicting statements he made when asked about his actions during the arrest.
The civil lawsuit in which Czartorski testified accused him and two other troopers of using excessive force while arresting Hornback.
The lawsuit also alleged that Hornback’s parents recorded the officers beating him, and that a trooper deleted the footage. But a home security video captured the incident.
Czartorski was deposed under oath on January 18 in connection with the Hornbacks’ federal civil suit. Hornback’s attorney, Christopher Wiest, asked Czartorski if he had struck Alex Hornback with an object or used any other force.
“No,” Czartorski replied. “I did not use force on him.”
Later that month, Wiest shared the family’s home security video on Facebook along with some excerpts from Czartorski’s deposition. Czartorski resigned from the state police four days later.
