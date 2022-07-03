A man with the Nationwide Freedom Fighters watches over an NAAP-led march and rally for Jayland Walker as it passes in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Walker was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of bullets, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said. (Andrew Dolph/Times Reporter via AP)