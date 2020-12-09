FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, anti-masker demonstrators converge on Central District Health offices in Boise, Idaho, to the protest a meeting deciding on more mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19. Arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed a safe remove from the outbreak. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)