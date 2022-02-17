Tina Meier, founder of the Megan Meier Foundation, poses for a photo in the foundation's office Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in St. Charles, Mo. Meier's daughter, Megan, committed suicide in 2007 at the age of 13 after being harassed by a "friend" on MySpace who later turned out to be the mother of a classmate who was using the fake account to bully the unsuspecting teen. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)