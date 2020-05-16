FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers the Urbi and Orbi prayer (To the City and To the World) in an empty St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. The pontiff likened the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to a storm laying bare illusions that people can be self-sufficient and instead finds "all of us fragile and disoriented" and needing each other's help and comfort. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)