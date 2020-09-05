President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. It's called a “permission structure.” President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to construct an emotional and psychological gateway to help disenchanted voters feel comfortable voting for the president again despite their reservations about him personally. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)