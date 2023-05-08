COLUMBUS, OHIO — An infant is in critical condition and her mother is in police custody after hospital staff saw the mother inject an unknown substance using a syringe into her 9-month-old child.
Police said they were contacted by Nationwide Children's Hospital about a child in their care. Hospital staff told police they saw 26-year-old Stephanie Whitley inject an unknown substance into her child using a syringe.
The infant was taken to the intensive care unit where she went into cardiac arrest and CPR was administered, according to court documents.
A warrant was filed for Whitley's arrest and she was taken into police custody.
