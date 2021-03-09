FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference outside of Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, Calif., before the opening of the largest mass coronavirus vaccination site in the state. Gov. Newsom is set to give perhaps the most important speech of his political life Tuesday, March 9, and he’s spent weeks laying the groundwork for an upbeat address aimed at nearly 40 million people exhausted by a year of coronavirus restrictions. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)